Where the sentencing court did not reference mistaken number of past convictions in sentence rationale, court did not rely on misinformation in arriving at sentence.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Michael Propst, originally from Florida and later a resident of Wisconsin, has a lengthy history of making harassing, obscene and threatening phone calls. Propst placed these calls while under the influence of methamphetamine. Often, he would tell the receiver of a call that he was in the act of sexually abusing a child. Propst admitted that making the calls aroused him.

Propst amassed several criminal convictions over the years for engaging in these phone calls. He completed prison sentences as well as supervised release, but resumed making phone calls in the last several years. A multiple-jurisdiction investigation revealed that Propst had made numerous obscene and harassing calls to residences and businesses in different states. Some of the calls were placed from the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and some from other states, as Propst worked as an over-the-road truck driver.

Propst engaged in several phone calls in June 2018 and was arrested shortly after. He was arrested, indicted and later entered into a plea agreement with the government under which he pled guilty to two counts of making interstate phone calls in which he threatened personal injury and to one count of threatening or harassing interstate communications. The government dismissed three other counts of the indictment and agreed not to pursue additional charges.

Each party filed a sentencing memorandum. A presentence investigation report was prepared and the sentencing guidelines yielded an imprisonment range of 24 to 30 months. The terms of the plea agreement allowed the parties to argue for any sentence between 60 and 120 months. The government requested 120 months while the defense requested 60. The court sentenced Propst to 84 months followed by three years of supervised release. Propst then appealed.

The appellate panel began by citing Townsend v. United States, stating that a sentence may not be predicated on misinformation or misreading of court records. The panel continued, stating that for false information to form part of the basis for a sentence, the defendant must show that information before the sentencing court was inaccurate, and that the sentencing court relied on the misinformation in passing sentence. Propst argued that the sentencing court committed error when the government and the court incorrectly stated that he had 41 past convictions for harassing calls, when not all of his criminal convictions involved harassing, threatening, or obscene calls. The panel determined that the district court did not rely on this misinformation. The panel noted that the court did not mention the number of Propst’s convictions, for calls or otherwise, in its sentencing rationale.

Propst also argued that the district court erroneously concluded that his criminal history underrepresented the extent of his criminal conduct. The panel rejected this argument. The panel stated that even if the court was incorrect on this point, the singular comment made by the court had no effect on the sentence, as even a higher criminal history category would not have yielded a sentence within the 60 to 120 month range that the parties negotiated in the agreement. Finally, the panel found that the district court properly explained why an upward variance resulting in the 84-month sentence was justified in the instant case. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Michael Propst

No. 19-2377

Writing for the court: Judge Michael B. Brennan

Concurring: Judges Kenneth F. Ripple and Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Released: May 12, 2020