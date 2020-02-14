Where a U.S. District Court did not err in finding that the defendant was responsible for such large quantities of narcotic sales that Amendment 782 had no effect on his guidelines sentencing range.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo.Donnell Jehan, a longtime member of a Chicago street gang, rose through the ranks over more than a decade, eventually leading the gang’s conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, cocaine and heroin. After he and other members of …