Where a U.S. District Court elevated a sentence of reimprisonment, it did not err as it justified its decision adequately and the higher sentence was still below the statutory maximum.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.In 2006, Michael Allgire was charged with a number of drug-related offenses. Allgire pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was sentenced to 233 months in prison on the first count and 120 months in prison on the …