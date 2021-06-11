Where Rule 43 did not apply to restitution in child pornography case, as that restitution was governed by Sec. 3664(c), and statute expressly authorized delayed restitution determination.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana. Michael Stivers pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing and distributing child pornography. At his sentencing hearing, the district court sentenced him to 300 months’ imprisonment. The court deferred its restitution …