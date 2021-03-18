Where defendant participated in a string of robberies with others prior to attempted robbery, it was reasonable to infer that he would have been aware that co-conspirator planned to use a gun during attempted robbery.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Over the course of three days in August 2018, Martell Ford, Marquel Johnson and Nickie Foster committed a string of armed robberies in Milwaukee. On the night of Aug. 22, Ford and Foster robbed …