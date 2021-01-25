Where district court erred in applying clearly improbable standard to question of whether defendant qualified for safety valve relief.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin. Jermaine Stamps was living in Fitchburg, Wis., when, on five separate occasions, he sold methamphetamine to a police informant. All five sales took place in public. Following the final sale, police followed Stamps to his home. After obtaining a search warrant, the police …