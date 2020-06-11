Where defendant had to prove that she was both not a leader or organizer and not involved in a continuing criminal enterprise to qualify for safety valve relief, district court did not err in denying such relief.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.

Roberta “Mama Bear” Draheim was a drug dealer in northern Wisconsin. From October 2016 to February 2018, Draheim managed a meth conspiracy that was responsible for at least 38 packages of methamphetamine, totaling multiple pounds, sent from different locations in California to La Crosse, Wis. Draheim supervised at least 11 associates who trafficked meth for her. These associates accepted shipments on her behalf, sent money transfers to California, distributed the meth, rented storage lockers and collected money owed to Draheim.

Draheim also used six addresses in greater La Crosse, as well as the addresses of her associates, to accept packages. She provided vehicles for her associates and used two different cars herself for the purposes of drug distribution. Draheim sometimes used her daughter, who lived with her along with her two granddaughters, as part of her distribution network. In 2017, law enforcement caught Draheim’s daughter facilitating a sale of more than 55 grams of meth for her mother. As a result, Draheim agreed to cooperate with the agents in their investigation. During her proffer interview, however, Draheim lied about her supplier and did not disclose other details of her operation.

In January 2018, after losing access to one of her suppliers, Draheim got in touch with Tom Lewis, a friend of her daughter’s who was also involved in meth distribution. Lewis was recently out of jail, but he agreed with Draheim to purchase just under 50 grams of meth from a new supplier in California. The package that Draheim and Lewis ordered, however, was seized by federal agents while it was en route.

On Feb. 5, 2018, police arrested Draheim after they found her daughter dead at home from an overdose. Three days later, authorities took Lewis into custody for violating the terms of his state supervision. In April 2018 a federal grand jury indicted Draheim, Lewis and their codefendants with nine counts of meth distribution. Draheim pled guilty in October 2018 to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. Lewis made an agreement with the government to plead to a lesser charge, pleading guilty in February 2019 to a one-count information stipulating that he used a telephone to facilitate a drug crime.

Draheim was sentenced in February 2019. Her advisory range was 168 to 210 months in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 120 months. The court found that Draheim was not eligible for safety valve relief, as she satisfied only four of the five criteria. The district court determined that Draheim qualified as an organizer, leader, manager, or supervisor of others in the offense, making her ineligible for safety valve relief. The court sentenced Draheim to 130 months in prison.

Lewis was sentenced in May 2019. Lewis advisory guidelines, accounting in part for relevant conduct outside of the charged offense, was 70 to 87 months. The court sentenced Lewis to 36 months. Both Draheim and Lewis appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that Draheim challenged the denial of safety valve relief, while Lewis challenged the relevant conduct inclusion. Draheim argued that the government needed to prove that she was both a leader and engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise to deny her safety valve relief. Citing United States v. Bazel, the panel noted that the 6th Circuit had rejected just such an argument, finding that because the statute was phrased in such a way as to place the burden on the defendant, the defendant was required to show that they were both not a leader nor engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise to qualify for relief. The panel found this analysis persuasive and adopted the approach. The panel determined that the district court thus appropriately denied safety valve relief to Draheim.

Finally, the panel addressed Lewis’ objection to the relevant conduct included in his sentencing calculation. The panel noted that the district court explicitly discussed relevant conduct and highlighted the commonalities between Lewis’ charged offense and the other conduct it considered. However, the panel found that these commonalities were not sufficient to justify the inclusion of the conduct, as cell phone usage is common both within the drug trade and outside of it. The panel stated that a one-time order of a large amount of meth from a national distributor was not sufficiently similar to a small sale of street meth to a local customer to justify consideration as relevant conduct. The panel determined that the district court erred in including the relevant conduct. It therefore affirmed the decision of the court with respect to Draheim, and vacated Lewis’ sentence while remanding the case for Lewis’ resentencing.

United States v. Roberta Draheim, et al.

Nos. 19-1262 & 19-1911

Writing for the court: Judge Joel M. Flaum

Concurring: Judges William J. Bauer and Michael S. Kanne

Released: May 7, 2020