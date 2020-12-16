Where defendant threatened victim with metal bat during aggravated assault in Iowa, resulting conviction qualified as a crime of violence for purpose of enhanced base level for conviction on possessing firearm as a felon.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois. In November 2016, Brennen Smith worked as a salesman at Lindquist Ford in Bettendorf, Iowa. When he started at the job, Smith was given a master key that opened a lockbox that held keys to …