Where defendant failed to raise objection to challenged condition of supervised release at sentencing, objection was waived and appellate review precluded.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen, Northern District of Indiana. In 2016, Travis J. Barrett was found with nearly 15,000 images and 2.450 videos of child pornography. A search of the computer also turned up a “Pedophile’s Handbook.” Barrett pled guilty to possessing child pornography pursuant to a plea agreement …