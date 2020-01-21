Where a defendant specified that he had no objections to the proposed conditions of supervised release, and also requested a reduced sentence based on such conditions, this suggested a deliberate strategy and constituted waiver of objection to conditions.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah.William Dodds applied for a United States passport using his brother’s name, birthdate and Social Security number in place of his own. Dodds was restricted from traveling …