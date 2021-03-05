Where district court imposed two restrictive discretionary conditions of supervised release that seemed duplicative, remand was required for court consider whether both conditions were actually necessary.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois. Over a period of two years, Anthony Morgan transferred funds to an acquaintance living in New Mexico. The recipient used those funds to buy guns in New Mexico and mail them to …