Where district court failed to justify imposition of supervised release conditions at revocation hearing, and also included several conditions not in revocation petition in written judgment, limited remand was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois. Lawrence Manyfield pled guilty in 2011 to one count of possessing child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. Sec. 2252A(a)(5)(B). Manyfield was sentenced to 120 …