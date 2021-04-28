Where district court erroneously believed that safety valve relief did not apply to term of supervised release, remand was necessary because district court plainly erred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller Jr., Northern District of Indiana. Stanford Wylie pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. During a change-of-plea hearing, Wylie admitted that he had been hired to transport drugs and money across the country and that …