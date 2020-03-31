Where the defendant objected to several conditions of supervised release and then later appealed to challenge conditions he did not object to, a federal appeals panel determined that he had waived challenge to those conditions.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S.. District Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.

In 2016, a jury convicted Monta Groce of eight charges in a nine-count indictment, three for sex trafficking, one for conspiracy to engage in interstate transportation for prostitution, one for interstate transportation for prostitution, maintaining a drug house, using or carrying a firearm in maintaining the drug house and witness retaliation. A district court judge sentenced Groce to 25 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release.

Groce appealed and challenged his convictions for witness retaliation and sex trafficking. The government conceded that the retaliation jury instruction was erroneous. A 7th Circuit panel agreed and vacated the retaliation conviction, affirmed the district court’s judgment in all other respects and remanded the case for resentencing. At resentencing, Groce objected to recommended conditions of his supervised release in the pre-sentence investigation report that required Groce to notify employers and third parties providing volunteer opportunities and educational opportunities of his convictions and status as a sex offender. The conditions also ordered Groce have no contact with the victim in person, through written or electronic communication, or through a third party. The district court modified one of the conditions and resentenced Groce again to 25 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release. Groce then appealed.

On appeal, Groce challenged two of the conditions of supervised release. The federal appeals panel found that Groce waived his challenge to these conditions. The panel noted that at resentencing Groce confirmed that he had the opportunity to read and discuss the revised pre-sentence report. The panel stated that Groce objected to four conditions of supervised release at resentencing, but not the two that he challenged on appeal. The panel found that, by choosing to pursue certain arguments and forgoing others, Groce had waived other possible challenges.

Groce argued that the 7th Circuit should overturn the relevant precedent, United States v. Flores, contending the decision was inconsistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s definitions of waiver and forfeiture. Groce argued that he did not intentionally waive his challenges to the conditions of supervised release and that such intent should not be inferred. The panel rejected this argument. The panel stated that Flores was consistent with the Supreme Court’s explanations of both waiver and forfeiture. The panel found that the record in Groce’s case left no doubt that Groce intentionally refrained from challenging the two conditions at issue. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Monta Groce

No. 19-1170

Writing for the court: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Concurring: Judges Ilana Diamond Rovner and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: March 20, 2020