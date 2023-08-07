A federal judge cleared the way for disgruntled customers to jointly pursue allegations that a company that analyzes DNA disclosed their genetic information to outsiders without permission.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois granted plaintiff David Melvin’s motion to certify a class and a subclass in his lawsuit accusing Sequencing LLC of violating the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act.Bucklo held the proposed class and subclass meet the requirements …