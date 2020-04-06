The first Illinois appellate court case about a “series LLC” — an entity authorized by Section 37-4 of the Limited Liability Company Act to provide an easy way for a company to add additional layers and walls of insulation by structuring its operations and assets with a series of separate subsidiaries — involved a dispute about misnomer and personal jurisdiction that provides an important warning to Illinois trial lawyers.

After years of litigation, including an appeal, the city of Urbana scored a $45,000 judgment against Platinum Group Properties LLC for allegedly failing to properly maintain an apartment building. On remand, the city requested permission to “amend the record” to list the owner of the apartment building “by its full name, ‘Platinum Group Properties, LLC–Sunnycrest Series’ rather than its short-form name, ‘Platinum Group Properties, LLC.’”

The motion was granted based on the misnomer statute, Section 2-401(b) of the Code of Civil Procedure. That prompted the series LLC (referred to as Sunnycrest) to file a special and limited appearance plus a motion to vacate. Sunnycrest argued that the misnomer law didn’t apply, because the city sued the wrong entity, and that the court didn’t have personal jurisdiction over it. But the trial judge disagreed.

Affirming, because “Sunnycrest failed to establish in the circuit court it was a separate entity from Platinum Group,” the 4th DistrictAppellate Court provided a good primer on Section 37–40 and “the complexity the provision creates for litigation involving series LLCs.” Urbana v. Platinum Group Properties, 2020 IL App (4th) 190356 (March 11, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice John W. Turner’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Personal jurisdiction and misnomer

Section 2-401(b) of the code addresses the misnomer of a party. That section provides “misnomer of a party is not a ground for dismissal but the name of any party may be corrected at any time, before or after judgment, on motion, upon any terms and proof that the court requires.”

Our Supreme Court explained the misnomer provision “does not encompass naming the wrong party but instead encompasses naming the right party by the wrong name.” Vaughn v. Speaker, 126 Ill. 2d 150 (1988). “The determination of whether the correction of a particular error in naming a party is merely a correction of a misnomer, or is instead an actual change of parties, should be made based upon conclusions about the intention and understanding of the parties.” Vaughn, 126 Ill. 2d at 158.

Sunnycrest argues it is a series LLC and, for the first time, cites section 37-40 of the Limited Liability Company Act in support of its argument that it is a separate corporate entity from the Platinum Group. Sunnycrest further contends the circuit court never had personal jurisdiction over it and the misnomer statute is inapplicable, since it is a separate corporate entity.

Section 37-40

Section 37-40(a) authorizes an LLC to form one or more series. “The whole purpose of forming a series LLC is to be able to insulate the assets of one series from the liabilities of the LLC itself or any of its other series, and vice versa.” 7 Charles W. Murdock, Illinois Practice, Business Organizations Sec. 5:26 (2d ed. 2010).

Despite the provision being adopted in 2005, no reported case has addressed this provision. Thus, the implications of Section 37-40 are a matter of first impression. The facts of this case highlight the complexity the provision creates for litigation involving series LLCs.

To create a series LLC, the “parent” LLC’s operating agreement must provide for the creation of the series LLC and give notice of the limitation on liabilities of the series. 805 ILCS 180/37-40(b).

Each series must have “separate and distinct records” and must be “accounted for separately from the other assets of the limited liability company . . . or any other series thereof.” 805 ILCS 180/37-40(b). Moreover, the LLC must file a certificate of designation with the Secretary of State for each series that is to have limited liability under Section 37-40. 805 ILCS 180/37-40(b).

If the aforementioned requirements are met, then the following limited liability exists:

“Debts, liabilities and obligations incurred, contracted for or otherwise existing with respect to a particular series shall be enforceable against the assets of such series only, and not against the assets of the limited liability company generally or any other series thereof, and unless otherwise provided in the operating agreement, none of the debts, liabilities, obligations and expenses incurred, contracted for or otherwise existing with respect to the limited liability company generally or any other series thereof shall be enforceable against the assets of such series.” 805 ILCS 180/37-40(b).

Additionally, the series with limited liability is treated as a separate entity to the extent set forth in the articles of organization. 805 ILCS 180/37-40(b). Section 37-40(b) further provides the following:

“Each series with limited liability may, in its own name, contract, hold title to assets, grant security interests, sue and be sued and otherwise conduct business and exercise the powers of a limited liability company under this act. The limited liability company and any of its series may elect to consolidate their operations as a single taxpayer to the extent permitted under applicable law, elect to work cooperatively, elect to contract jointly or elect to be treated as a single business for purposes of qualification to do business in this or any other state. Such elections shall not affect the limitation of liability set forth in this section except to the extent that the series have specifically accepted joint liability by contract.”

The LLC’s articles of organization, containing the notice of the limitation on liabilities of a series and a certificate of designation for a series on file in the office of the Secretary of State, constitute notice of the limitation on liabilities of a series. 805 ILCS 180/37-40(b).

A certificate of designation for a series may be executed by the LLC or any manager, person, or entity designated in the operating agreement for the LLC. 805 ILCS 180/37-40(d). If the manager or any member having the authority of a manager is different from the LLC, then the certificate of designation for each series must list the name and business address of any manager and any member having the authority of a manager.

When the certificate of designation is filed with the Secretary of State, setting forth the name of each series with limited liability, then “the series’ existence shall begin, and each of the duplicate copies stamped ‘filed’ and marked with the filing date shall be conclusive evidence, except as against the state, that all conditions precedent required to be performed have been complied with and that the series has been or shall be legally organized and formed under this act.” 805 ILCS 180/37-40(d).

Additionally, the act requires “the name of the series with limited liability must commence with the entire name of the limited liability company, as set forth in its articles of organization, and be distinguishable from the names of the other series set forth in the articles of organization.” 805 ILCS 180/37-40(c). Also, “the registered agent and registered office for the limited liability company in Illinois shall serve as the agent and office for service of process in Illinois for each series.” 805 ILCS 180/37-40(f).

Facts of this case

The crux of Sunnycrest’s limited appearance, asserting lack of personal jurisdiction over it and requesting vacatur of the order granting the city’s motion to substitute under the misnomer statute, was that Sunnycrest is a separate entity from the Platinum Group.

However, Sunnycrest’s assertion in its limited appearance was conclusory. It did not cite Section 37-40 and did not provide a file-stamped copy of the certificate of designation for Sunnycrest, which Section 37-40(d) provides is conclusive evidence that all of the required conditions have been complied with and a series has been legally organized and formed under the act.

In its reply, Sunnycrest simply argued it was fundamental corporate law that the parent company is a distinct and separate entity from any of its series. It did reference the city’s Exhibit C, which was attached to the motion to substitute.

Exhibit C is a printout of two pages from the Secretary of State’s website. The pages are the LLC file detail report for the Platinum Group. The report indicates the Platinum Group is an active LLC and has four active series, one of which is Sunnycrest. The listed agent was Harold N. Adams and the listed LLC manager is Paul Zerrouki.

The two pages do not contain the certificate of designation for Sunnycrest. Sunnycrest also presented Adams’s statement, in which he states Sunnycrest is an independent entity from the Platinum Group.

Additionally, we note the record on appeal lacks a transcript, bystander’s report, or agreed statement of facts for the hearing on Sunnycrest’s motion. As the appellant, Sunnycrest has the burden to present a sufficiently complete record of the proceedings at trial to support a claim of error.

Since the record does not show Sunnycrest supported its claim it was a separate entity from the Platinum Group with a certificate of designation and citation to Section 37-40, Sunnycrest failed to establish it was a separate entity from Platinum Group.

Given the numerous requirements of Section 37-40 and its provision stating what is conclusive evidence of the series legal formation under the act, a mere statement a series LLC is a separate entity from the LLC is insufficient to establish such. Accordingly, we find the circuit court did not err by denying Sunnycrest’s motion to vacate.