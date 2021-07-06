Authorizing service of summons by licensed private detectives or their registered employees, Sec. 2-202 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure draws a peculiar distinction between Cook County and the state’s other 102 counties. “In counties with a population of less than 2,000,000” — which means “in every county except Cook” — private detectives and their employees are authorized to serve summons “without special appointment.” 735 ILCS 5/2–202(a). This curious differentiation on the “special appointment” requirement …