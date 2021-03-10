For Grace Logan — a widow in her 60s who has asthma, can’t work and is trying to survive on food stamps, $90 a month from a private pension and $828 in monthly social security benefits — the distinction between “setoffs” and “recoupment” was crucial when she petitioned for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection and the Social Security Administration jumped in with a “recoupment motion,” claiming it was entitled to completely halt her benefits until it was fully reimbursed for $36,124 in wrongfully received payments.For several …