Where settlement agreement contained forward looking non-disparagement clause, party’s failure to remove past news release from website did not constitute a breach of the agreement.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Damon R. Leichty, Northern District of Indiana. In August 2013, Middlebury Community Schools hired Kevin Pack to teach high school German. Pack’s employment was terminated less than a year later, in April 2014. Soon after the termination, the school published a news release about …