A settlement has been reached in a years-long battle over control of the will and trust of Chicago Cubs legend Ernie Banks, attorneys announced Friday. Terms were not disclosed, but attorneys on both sides said in a joint statement that “the agreement clears the way to close Ernie’s Estate and allows the parties to move forward in a positive direction.”The case was settled through mediation before Cook County Circuit Court Judge Daniel B. Malone, presiding judge of the Probate Division. The high-profile dispute dates to …