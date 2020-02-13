Where a plaintiff settled a previous case and agreed to release all claims arising out of the incident that led to his first case, the U.S. District Court properly dismissed new suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall.In 2010, Ronald Crosby plummeted three stories from a window before Eduardo Gonzalez, a Chicago police officer, arrested him. Crosby maintained that Gonzalez intentionally pushed him through the window and then tried to justify his actions by …