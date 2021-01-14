An Indiana woman on a doctor-ordered extended leave is not protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal appeals panel ruled.The plaintiff, Paula McAllister, sued her former employer for terminating her after injuries in a June 2016 car crash made her unable to perform as a machine operator.She suffered a herniated disc, spinal cord compression, central cord syndrome, a closed-head injury, and lacerations and was initially expected to take leave until September 2016.Early in her leave, Innovation Ventures …