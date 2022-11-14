A federal judge declined to dismiss a transgender man’s sex discrimination charges against the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and a labor union.In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois ruled Thursday that the plaintiff, a former CTA bus driver who is transgender, sufficiently alleged that the defendants violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.Russia Brown sued the CTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241 in the Northern District of Illinois alleging that both …