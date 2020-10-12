Where a defendant is charged with failing to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration Act by registering weekly with law enforcement while lacking a fixed address, the state has the burden of demonstrating that he both resided in the jurisdiction in question and lacked a fixed address, and cannot infer such from the defendant’s status in weeks prior.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski.Following a conviction for aggravated criminal sexual …