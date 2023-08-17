A federal judge acted too hastily when he rejected a litigant’s claim that an ordinance prohibiting certain sex offenders from living within 6,500 feet of one another in a small Wisconsin town violates the U.S. Constitution’s ex post facto clause, an appeals court held Wednesday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not rule on the merits of plaintiff Peter Nelson’s contention that the impact of the regulatory scheme set out in the Paris, Wisconsin, ordinance is so punitive it increases the maximum punishment for a sex …