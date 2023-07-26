A judge went too far when she ordered the Illinois Department of Corrections to provide sex offenders with more services than required by the U.S. Constitution, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged that the state is responsible for protecting the due process rights of offenders who are civilly committed under the Illinois Sexually Dangerous Persons Act after they serve their criminal sentences.That means states must offer detainees adequate mental health treatment, the court wrote …