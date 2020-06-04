This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will publish on Friday.

In a breach of fiduciary duty case involving three factions of feuding “partners” and a limited liability company (Combined Group LLC, or Combined) that was managed by a closely-held corporation (Combined Holding Group Inc., or CHG), the first question for the Illinois Appellate Court was whether a Cook County judge erred in ruling that Mark Oliver owed a fiduciary duty to Combined based on the fact that he was one of three equal shareholders in CHG.

Finding “no legal basis to support that conclusion,” the 1st District reversed. Oliver v. Isenberg, 2019 IL App (1st) 181551-U (February 26, 2020).

The feuding factions were (1) Gary Pleason and Richard Isenberg (2) Oliver and (3) Wayne Herman and Dana Shourd.

Pleason, Isenberg and Oliver were CHG’s shareholders. And the members of Combined were CHG (the managing member and majority owner of the LLC) plus Herman and Shourd.

Negotiations for a break up of Combined were hindered by a breakdown in communications between Oliver and the Pleason-Isenberg faction.

Oliver switched his accounts as a manufacturers’ representative to a new business formed by Herman and Shourd based on their representations that Pleason and Isenberg had agreed to an amicable split.

That move was a mistake because the trial judge — ruling on the breach of fiduciary duty claim that Combined and CSG filed against Oliver — concluded that Pleason and Isenberg (who had deputized Herman and Shourd to talk to Oliver) had not authorized them to cut a binding deal.

Here, in the first of two articles on this case, are highlights of Justice David Ellis’ Rule 23 decision on the first issue (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Under the Limited Liability Company Act [referred to as the LLC act], a limited liability company must have at least one “member.” 805 ILCS 180/5-1(b). And an LLC is presumptively deemed to be a “member-managed” LLC. Id. Sec. 15-1(a). In such an LLC, the affairs of the LLC are decided by a majority vote of the members. Id. Sec. 15-1(b)(2).

But if an LLC’s operating agreement so provides, the LLC may instead be a “manager-managed” LLC. Id. And it is undisputed that the operating agreement for Combined so provided. Thus, it is undisputed that Combined was a manager-managed LLC.

The “manager” of a manager-managed LLC, generally speaking, has the exclusive authority to decide “any matter relating to the business of the company.” Id. Sec. 15-1(c)(2).

The manager may be one or more individuals or any number of business associations, including a corporation. See id. Sec. 1-5. A manager must be “designated, appointed, elected, removed, or replaced” by consent of a majority of the members. Id. Sec. 15-3(c)(2).

The manager of a manager-managed LLC like Combined owes the LLC a fiduciary duty. Id. Sec. 15-3(g)(2).

That’s where the rubber first meets the road: The trial court found that Oliver, himself, was a manager of Combined, and thus he owed a manager’s fiduciary duty to Combined.

It is undisputed that Combined’s operating agreement provides that CHG is the manager of Combined. It’s also undisputed that CHG is a corporation; more specifically, a closely-held corporation with three equal shareholders — Isenberg, Pleason and Oliver. CHG was also the majority shareholder of Combined. (The “members” of Combined, such as Herman and Shourd, were minority shareholders.)

There is no evidence that any individual, not Isenberg, Pleason, Oliver nor anyone else, was every elected as an additional “manager,” as the LLC act requires. See id., Sec. 15-3(c)(2). Nor does Combined argue otherwise.

So the question is whether Oliver was properly identified as a “manager” of Combined, when the operating agreement only identifies CHG, and when no other manager was ever elected by a majority vote of the members.

The trial court thought so. The court reasoned that the actual manager, CHG, was a closely held corporation in which the individual shareholders (Oliver, Pleason and Isenberg) treated the business like a partnership. Thus, the court concluded, for all intents and purposes, Oliver himself was a manager, too.

The finding that the individual shareholders treated CHG like a partnership is supported by the evidence. And that will be relevant in determining whether Oliver owed a fiduciary duty to CHG. But for the moment, we are considering whether he owed a fiduciary duty, as a manager, to Combined. And we can find no legal basis to support that conclusion.

It is no doubt true that a corporation acts through its individuals, so when the operating agreement permitted CHG “the sole and exclusive right to manage, control and conduct the affairs of Combined,” it was effectively giving that authority to CHG’s three shareholders, Oliver, Pleason and Isenberg. But that doesn’t make Oliver a manager, himself.

We cannot lightly shed the corporate form and impute it to the individuals making up the corporation. We are aware of no legal theory by which the law would invade the corporate form and impose the title of “manager” on someone who was not elected or appointed a manager under the dictates of the LLC act. Neither the trial court nor the parties have cited one.

Nor do we find any indication in the LLC act that the General Assembly would have intended this result, and everything to suggest that it did not.

As noted, the LLC act permits corporations like CHG to be managers. The General Assembly knew the difference between an individual and a corporation. It knew that a corporation is an artificial structure created by individuals, and that one of the primary purposes of doing business as a corporation is to insulate stockholders from unlimited liability for corporate activity.

The General Assembly knew, in other words, that the acts of a corporation are not typically imputed to the individual shareholders of that corporation — even closely held corporations. They are individuals, but they act as a single corporate entity.

So when the General Assembly allowed corporations to be managers, with its understanding of corporate formalities and protections, we find it nearly impossible to believe that it silently intended to include every shareholder of every closely held corporate manager to be, themselves, individually, considered “managers.” For us to judicially insert such a provision would be more than re-writing statutory language; it would be inventing it out of whole cloth.

And beyond the General Assembly’s silence on that issue is what it did expressly provide in the LLC act. The LLC act specifically contemplates that a member who is not formally elected a manager might, in fact, exercise the duties of a manager — and to the extent he or she does, that member is charged with a manager’s fiduciary duty. See 805 ILCS 180/15-3(g)(3) (“a member who exercises some or all of the authority of a manager and conduct of the company’s business is held to the standards of conduct” applicable to a manager).

So the General Assembly recognized the possibility of a non-manager becoming a de facto manager of sorts — yet it only applied that rule to members of the LLC. (Nobody claims that Oliver was a member of Combined.) The General Assembly easily could have applied that same principle to the individual shareholders or officers of a closely held corporate manager, but it did not do so. The contrast speaks volumes.

The trial court’s reasoning — that CHG was essentially like a partnership, and thus Oliver and the other two shareholders essentially were managers just like CHG itself — calls to mind the somewhat related doctrine of piercing the corporate veil, the idea that, in some instances, an individual shareholder or officer of a corporation can be held individually liable for the actions of the corporation. But that doctrine has no application here.

Veil-piercing occurs after a successful claim by a plaintiff against the corporate entity, after which the plaintiff tries to penetrate the corporate façade to reach the individual officers or shareholders pulling the levers.

That is not our situation. Combined hasn’t sued CHG for breach of fiduciary duty and then attempted to pierce CHG’s corporate veil to reach Oliver individually. Combined isn’t suing CHG at all.

CHG didn’t take Combined’s clients. Oliver did. Combined is suing Oliver directly. So veil-piercing has no application here.

But that does bring us to one final reason that, as a matter of law, Oliver was not a manager of Combined — the operating agreement. For one, that agreement specifies that “CHG is and shall continue to act as manager of Combined.” But beyond that, Section 7.5 of the operating agreement recognizes that a plaintiff might attempt to reach individual shareholders of CHG in a lawsuit — that is, pierce CHG’s corporate veil — and provides as follows:

“7.5. Liability of Managers. The manager (which for purposes of this Section 7.5 and Section 7.6 shall include the manager’s partners, officers, directors, shareholders, members, managers, employees, agents and affiliates) shall not be liable to any member or Combined for honest mistakes of judgment, or for action or inaction, taken reasonably and in good faith.”

The point is that the operating agreement specifically noted that CHG’s officers and shareholders (that is, Pleason, Isenberg and Oliver) were only included in the definition of “manager” for purposes of Section 7.5 and 7.6. That is to say, in any other portion of the operating agreement, CHG did not include its shareholders, only the corporate entity itself.

That only further underscores that the one and only manager of CHG was the corporate entity itself and not Oliver or the other shareholders individually.

We can thus find no legal support for the conclusion that Oliver was a manager of Combined.