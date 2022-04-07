A company that sells refurbished SharkNinja products on Amazon got the go-ahead to pursue allegations that competitors undermined its business with tactics that included falsely accusing it of selling counterfeit goods and redirecting its online traffic to themselves.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss the lawsuit that Franklin Cash Register Inc. filed against Amazing Dealzzz and other businesses that sell goods through Amazon storefronts …