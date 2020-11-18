A significant amount of hard work and expense goes into a high-stakes damages case with an accounting or financial expert. The expert conducts a forensic accounting investigation, performs analyses, writes a report, participates in depositions and ultimately testifies at trial. However, an expert can only give compelling trial testimony if they’re allowed by the court to testify.The hurdle to testifying at trial is surviving a Daubert challenge in federal and many state jurisdictions.A Daubert challenge occurs when …