The Illinois Courts Commission, which handles ethics complaints against judges, named Shelley Bethune as its first executive director general counsel, effective June 1.Bethune has both pursued investigations and defended attorneys in the ARDC disciplinary process. “I am very honored … and humbled by the confidence the Commission has placed in me,” Bethune said in a news release Monday. “I am excited to bring my experience in legal ethics and attorney discipline to the important work of the Commission, and I am equally …