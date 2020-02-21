Sheree Desiree Henry

Name: Sheree Desiree Henry

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 51

Current residence: Homewood

Current position: Cook County circuit judge (appointed by Illinois Supreme Court in August 2019)

Past legal experience: Cook County assistant public defender, 1999-2019; Cook County assistant public guardian, 1995-99; Ayesha Hakeem & Associates, 1994-95

Campaign funds available, Aug. 26 to Dec. 31: $59,745.35

Campaign funds spent, Aug. 26 to Dec. 31: $59,206.68

Law school: Northern Illinois University College of Law, 1994

Campaign website: shereehenry4judge.com

Family: Married to Jeffrey T. Henry, an assistant public defender; children Brittany, 20, and Bryan, 17

Hobbies/interests: Member of the Trinity United Church of Christ and the Democratic Women of the South Suburbs. Serves on Village of Homewood’s Veterans’ Committee. Active member of numerous legal groups, including the Cook County Bar Association, Black Women Lawyers Association of Greater Chicago and the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes. I ran in 2018 in the 2nd Subcircuit.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

My whole legal career has been focused on service to my community and to my state. I started as a Chicago Police Explorer in high school, so I was assisting the police and participating in block club at a young age. I discovered I liked being of service to people and joined the Illinois National Guard. That’s also why I went from private to public practice to be a public servant. My career has been spent being a voice for kids and for juveniles. As a judge I want to make sure everyone has a voice and gets heard.

Why do you want to be a judge?

As a public defender I averaged maybe 100 cases in my caseload, so I was helping those people, but I handle 100 cases a day as a judge, so I’m helping more people. I want to bring integrity to the bench, and I want the public to know we work for them; that the person on that bench cares about them, not just when they’re in front of the bench, but after they go outside. I also want to make the court more relatable, so we don’t isolate people.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

I had a young lady as a client who was charged with possession of a gun that was in her purse and it was mandatory prison time. But I knew that she wasn’t one of those people that we wanted in prison. I knew that with the right help, she could go on to college, so it was balancing my personal opinions to get the best outcome for her as a whole. We got a not guilty verdict; and she came back to see me a year later, and she was in college.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

I have a lot, but I would say having that young lady come back and go to college. She was on my caseload for two years. Talking to her and getting her to see her potential come through.

I also used to put together expungements in the south suburbs. I’d get groups of lawyers together to help people fill out all the forms and help people understand and work through that process.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

My legal experience and knowledge. My love for people. My desire to make sure that everyone has a fair chance in court and that everyone gets to speak. I’m a good listener, and I observe people even when they’re not talking to see what’s going on and what needs to be done. I’m a people person. I like to think I’m very humble. It took a lot of hard work to get here, but plenty of people work hard, so to whom much is given, much is required.