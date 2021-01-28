Pedro Tlapa Castillo sued the Stephenson County sheriff in state court for allegedly violating the Illinois TRUST Act — a 2017 statute that says law enforcement officials “shall not detain or continue to detain any individual solely on the basis of any immigration detainer or non-judicial immigration warrant” (5 ILCS 805/15) — by continuing to jail him after he posted bond for a traffic offense and handing him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement based on a request ICE issued after the sheriff reported that …