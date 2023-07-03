A federal judge declined to grant summary judgment in favor of a pretrial detainee who alleges Cook County Jail officers violated his statutory rights by assigning him to an upper bunk even though a childhood case of polio had left him with a severely weakened left leg.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois held Eugene Westmoreland met some of the requirements needed to entitle him to compensatory damages under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the …