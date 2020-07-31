SPRINGFIELD — While Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a new executive order this week allowing for transfers into state prisons at the discretion of the Illinois Department of Corrections director, an association representing the state’s sheriffs contends that the move was more show than substance.Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, said Wednesday that the new order’s stipulation that transfers are allowed “within the sole discretion of the Director of IDOC” effectively renders the latest …