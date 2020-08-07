SPRINGFIELD — After a Logan County judge ruled Monday that the Illinois Department of Corrections must accept transfers from county jails, the state filed court documents aiming to reverse the temporary order.While the Logan County court is scheduled to consider a motion temporarily staying the order Friday, the state also filed an appeal to 4th District Appellate Court asking for a stay from the higher court. The request had not been granted as of Thursday afternoon.At the center of the lawsuit filed by Illinois sheriffs …