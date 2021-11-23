In this Thanksgiving season, with the ongoing tax tumult in Washington, we pause for a moment to consider not only how we might build back better, but how we can build back generously.Giving is good for the giver, and that is more than a familiar adage. Studies show those who give of their time, talent or treasure are more prone to be happy, enjoy good or excellent health, and have a strong sense of purpose. Charitable giving increases personal agency, social-network relational ties, and learning about the world. It is …