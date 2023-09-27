A shipping company is not liable in a negligence lawsuit that resulted in an $18.1 million verdict in Cook Count Circuit Court in 2021, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Alliance Shippers Inc. did not have a principal-agent relationship with its co-defendants.Justice Bertina E. Lampkin delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Francine Cornejo sued Alliance, Dakota Lines, Inc. and Gordon Lewis alleging negligence. She sued on behalf of her son Gustavo Cornejo Jr …