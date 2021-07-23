A 1986 Illinois Supreme Court case about a 5-year-old who found a pellet gun when visiting his grandparents and shot a playmate in the eye didn’t have to answer a lingering question about the liability of possessors of land under Section 318 of the Restatement (2nd) of Torts. But in a new case about a grandson with a gun, a dissenting justice on the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals accused the majority of weakening Sect. 318’s “presence” requirement by sub silentio adopting a suggestion from the …