International law firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon has appointed Amy Y. Cho as managing partner of its Chicago office.Cho, who works in a variety of practices ranging from business litigation to global arbitration, is a 2010 graduate of the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. She began as a summer associate with litigation boutique Grippo and Elden in 2008, later joining full-time in 2010. The organization later merged with Shook, Hardy & Bacon in 2015.The firm has offices throughout the United States, as well as one in …