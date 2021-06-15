SPRINGFIELD — Six Flags Great America has agreed to a $36 million settlement to end a class-action lawsuit over the amusement park’s use of finger-scan entry gates.Six Flags doesn’t admit to any fault or liability as part of the agreement, which is subject to final approval at a court hearing in October.The lawsuit, filed in Lake County, claims that the finger scan violates the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act, which regulates how companies can use an individual’s biometric data — such as a fingerprint or a scan of the hand …