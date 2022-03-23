Where district court extensively tried to persuade defendant not to choose inexperienced and potentially conflicted counsel, and defendant waived right to conflict-free counsel, waiver was knowing and voluntary.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.Melvin Bell and co-defendants Monica Hernandez and Carlos Rayas, fraudulently promised victims they could save their homes from foreclosure or lower their monthly mortgage payments. To carry out …