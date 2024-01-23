Where defendant’s reliance on standby counsel, experience with trial procedure, and strategic considerations indicated that decision to proceed pro se was knowing and voluntarily.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.Henry Underwood was involved in an altercation in December 2019 that culminated in shots fired outside of a home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Police detained Underwood after he exited a vehicle they suspected had been on the scene of …