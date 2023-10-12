Where it is revealed that defendant’s trial counsel has failed to complete his minimum continuing legal education credits and so was suspended from the practice of law, this does not per se render his counsel constitutionally ineffective and entitle defendant to a new trial.Darrell Pickett was charged with attempted first-degree murder for participation in the Oct. 29, 2015 shooting of Willie Grant. Pickett retained counsel and participated in a bench trial from March 9, 2020 to May 21, 2021, with delays related to the …