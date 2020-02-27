Where a defendant failed to raise an ineffective assistance claim in U.S. District Court, a record on appeal was too underdeveloped for an appellate panel to determine whether counsel had been ineffective.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr., Northern District of Indiana.Marvin Cates was transporting drugs from Chicago to South Bend, Ind., when he was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy for driving without rear license-plate lights.When the deputy …