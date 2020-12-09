Where district court and magistrate judge conduct colloquies with defendant regarding his competence to represent himself pro se, defendant made a knowing and informed waiver of his right to counsel.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois. Kurt Johnson, whom the Bureau of Prisons designates as a “sovereign citizen,” has a long history of fraud. In 2005, Johnson was indicted for mail fraud in the Northern District of California after he and others …