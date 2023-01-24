Law firms Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP of Atlanta and Freeborn & Peters LLP of Chicago announced Tuesday they will combine March 1, operating under the Smith Gambrell Russell name.The firm will employ nearly 400 attorneys in 14 domestic and global offices, growing its Chicago presence to about 110 lawyers, according to a news release.James R. Figliulo of SGR will be co-managing partner of the Chicago office with William E. Russell of Freeborn. The pair said they look forward to working with each other …