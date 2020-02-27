In Andrews v. Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, the Illinois Supreme Court recently addressed whether a local governmental entity, in this case the reclamation district, was entitled to discretionary immunity under Sections 2-109 and 2-201 of the Tort Immunity Act for injuries to the employees of a contractor.The employees were injured in a fall while descending to the bottom of a 29-foot effluent chamber at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant where they were planning to apply some grout.The …