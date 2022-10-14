SmithAmundsen LLC and Davis|Kuelthau, s.c. of Wisconsin announced Thursday they will formally combine Nov. 1 to form Amundsen Davis, LLC.The new firm will employ more than 230 attorneys, with SmithAmundsen bringing 180 and Davis|Kuelthau about 65 when the firms combine. About 10 jobs will be eliminated.“The opportunity to combine with a firm that is so like-minded is one we are very excited about,” said SmithAmundsen managing partner Larry Schechtman in a news release. “What will set Amundsen Davis apart from our large …