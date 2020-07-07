Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett lost a bid Monday to use the firing of former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson to help defend himself from accusations that he staged a hate crime.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani denied Smollett’s motion to compel the city to produce documents concerning the investigation into Johnson.Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December, two months after he was found sleeping in his car. Lightfoot accused Johnson of being “intentionally dishonest …