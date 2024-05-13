A snow removal service cannot remove itself from a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and a real estate company, a federal judge ruled.U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that the parties’ indemnity agreement was consistent with the Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act and that Walmart’s claims were ripe.Walmart and CBRE Inc. filed a third-party complaint against Arctic Snow & Ice Control Inc., which had been contracted to remove snow and ice around the store …